Rose is questionable for Wednesday's game at Minnesota due to left ankle soreness.

The 32-year-old apparently suffered the injury Monday's loss to the Heat, in which he had 16 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes. Immanuel Quickley could see increased run at the point behind starter Elfrid Payton if Rose is unable to play Wednesday.