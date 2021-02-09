Rose (not injury related) is available for Tuesday's game at Miami, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

The 32-year-old wasn't previously expected to be available for Tuesday's contest due to the quick turnaround from Monday's announced trade, but he passed his physical examination and cleared the league's health and safety protocols. According to Ian Begley of SportsNet New York, coach Tom Thibodeau plans to utilize Rose off the bench, and the veteran guard may be limited given he hasn't seen game action since Jan. 30. He averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 22.8 minutes over 15 games for Detroit before being shipped to New York.