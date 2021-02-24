Rose collected 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal in the Knicks' 114-106 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

Rose had a very solid all-around game which led to the Knicks being a plus-12 with him on the floor. He also played 27 minutes, which was the most since being traded to New York by Detroit earlier this month. Coming into Tuesday's game, Rose had been struggling with his shot, making just 18.5 percent of his attempts from the field over his previous three games, so it was good to see the guard get back on track. In seven games with the Knicks so far, Rose has averaged 10.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.