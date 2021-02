Rose recorded 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, four steals and one rebound across 38 minutes Saturday in a 110-107 win versus Indiana.

Rose benefited from an injured Elfrid Payton (hamstring) by securing his second start of the season. The former MVP utilized said opportunity to log season highs for minutes played, steals and assists. Rose is slated to continue receiving an uptick in minutes and usage with Payton out.