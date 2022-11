Rose has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Suns due to right toe soreness, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Rose totaled seven points in eight minutes before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest due to a toe injury. The Knicks are also with out Cam Reddish (groin), so Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes are all candidates for increased roles.