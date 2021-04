Rose had 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists across 27 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Celtics.

Rose was the only bench player who surpassed the 10-point mark for the Knicks, and in fact, he was just one of three New York players who scored in double digits in what was a woeful offensive performance for the team as a whole. Rose has been a steady offensive threat off the bench for the Knicks, scoring in double digits in eight of his last 10 outings.