Rose notched 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 15 minutes during Friday's 119-108 loss to Milwaukee.

Rose was productive off the bench Friday, despite continuing to play very limited minutes. At this stage, it feels unlikely Rose is going to be on the fantasy radar this season. As soon as he pushes too hard, his body tends to fail him, and so the Knicks are going to take things easy. Outside of deeper formats, managers can steer clear of the veteran.