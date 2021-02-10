Rose scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with one rebound, three assists, one steal and one block across 20 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Heat.

Rose came off the bench in his Knicks debut and played a total of 20 minutes -- one fewer than Immanuel Quickley. His production largely mirrored that of his 15 games in Detroit, fueled largely by scoring and steals. It remains to be seen how many minutes Rose will receive with his new team, though his workload could tick up closer to his 2019-20 levels when he averaged 26 minutes per game.