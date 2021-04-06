Rose scored 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with three assists, one rebound and one steal across 25 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nets.

After combining to score only nine points across his last two contests, Rose returned to his typical form by providing scoring punch off the bench. He also continued to chip in defensive stats and has maintained a career-best 1.1 steals per game this season. Rose appears to have settled into a steady role in five games since returning from COVID-19 protocols, earning between 21 and 26 minutes on four occasions.