Rose accumulated 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five assists and one rebound in 25 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Hornets.

The 32-year-old has now scored 10-plus points in nine straight games, a span in which he's averaging 15.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds along with low-end defensive stats. Rose is excelling off the bench and should continue garnering 25 to 30 minutes a game the rest of the way. The 12-year veteran will look to extend the Knicks' seven-game winning streak on Wednesday at home against the Hawks.