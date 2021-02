Rose registered 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and three rebounds in the Knicks' 140-121 victory over the Kings on Thursday.

With Elfrid Payton (hamstring) out of the lineup, Rose got his first start of the season and shot the ball very efficiently. With the Knicks dominating most of this game, Rose only played 27 minutes. However, he has been splitting time with Payton at point guard, so if Payton is forced to miss more time, Rose should see an increase in minutes and usage.