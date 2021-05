Rose mustered 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Grizzlies.

Rose scored 24 points Sunday against the Rockets and followed that up with an even better performance, as he missed just four shots en route to his best scoring output of the campaign. The veteran point guard has dazzled in recent weeks and has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six games.