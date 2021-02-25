Rose will start Thursday's game against the Kings, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
With Elfrid Payton (hamstring) out, Rose will draw his first start of the season. In the 10 games this season that Rose has seen at least 24 minutes, he has averaged 15.6 points, 5.3 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
