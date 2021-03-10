Coach Tom Thibodeau said he doesn't know if Rose (COVID-19 protocols) will be able to join the Knicks on the current four-game road trip, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The 32-year-old was already ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks, and his availability for the remaining three games of the trip remains up in the air. Rose hasn't seen the court since Feb. 28 due to the league's health and safety protocols. Elfrid Payton should continue to start at the point with Immanuel Quickley and Frank Ntilikina filling reserve roles.