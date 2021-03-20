Rose (COVID-19 protocols) will remain unavailable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Rose is approaching three weeks in the league's health and safety protocols and there is no sign of when exactly he will clear them. With Sunday's contest off the table, Tuesday against the Wizards now represents his next chance to take the floor. Elfrid Payton (hamstring), if cleared for Sunday, figures to see as many minutes as he can handle on the point. Frank Ntilikina should also be a factor on the ball again.