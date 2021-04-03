Rose scored two points (1-10 FG, 0-2 3PT), grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists in 25 minutes during Friday's 99-86 loss to the Mavericks.

Rose had 13-plus points in six consecutive games played before this scoring dud. This marks only the fourth time the point guard has failed to score multiple field goals this season, but that may be an outlier as Rose is shooting 42 percent on the season. The veteran's history with Tom Thibodeau makes it difficult to envision a situation where Rose loses playing time because of poor play. When healthy, the veteran is averaging 25.2 minutes per game.