Rose scored 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and dished five assists over 25 minutes in a 117-109 win over Dallas on Friday.

Rose led Knicks reserves in scoring in the contest and finished third overall on the team. He registered his most assists since Feb. 28 and notched his seventh straight double-digit scoring effort. Over that span, Rose is averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 assists per game.