Rose played 32 minutes off the bench and registered 25 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and a steal in the 106-100 victory over the Clippers on Sunday.

Rose has three 20-point performances in his last five outings while hitting 64.2 percent of his shots over that span. Since joining the Knicks, Rose has six 20-point outings -- all within the last 11 games -- and has dished out five or more assists 13 times across 32 games.