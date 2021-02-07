The Knicks agreed to acquire Rose from the Pistons in exchange for Dennis Smith and a 2021 second-round pick Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The veteran point guard sat out the last three games for Detroit and will now be reunited with former coach Tom Thibodeau in New York. Rose averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 15 games off the bench for the Pistons, and he brings some offensive punch to a Knicks backcourt that includes Elfrid Payton, Immanuel Quickley, Alec Burks and RJ Barrett once he joins the team.