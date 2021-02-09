Rose is unlikely to be available for Tuesday's game against the Heat due to the trade the Knicks and Pistons announced Monday having yet to be made official, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The Knicks acquired Rose from Detroit, sending back Dennis Smith and a 2021 second-round pick. While the trade remains in place, Smith has yet to complete his physical in Detroit, and he may not be able to get in front of a doctor before the Knicks and Heat tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Rose has already joined the Knicks and has been cleared to play, but he looks like he may have to wait until Friday's game in Washington to suit up for his new team.