Rose (ankle) is now probable for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Rose was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup due to a left ankle sprain, but he's trending in the right direction. Rose has averaged 22.0 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 30.8 minutes per game across his last six appearances.
