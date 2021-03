Rose (COVID-19 protocols) will remain out for Monday's game against the Nets, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

It will be the fifth consecutive absence for Rose, and with Elfrid Payton (hamstring) doubtful, the Knicks will likely lean heavily on Frank Ntilikina and Immanuel Quickley. Considering New York is entering a back-to-back, there's a good chance Rose will also sit out Tuesday's game at Philadelphia.