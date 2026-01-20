The Knicks and Jones agreed to a two-way contract Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Jones will offer New York some frontcourt depth, though most of his action is now likely to come with the G League's Westchester Knicks. The 2024 first-round pick began the season with the Rip City Remix and avergaed 16.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 37.4 minutes per game across 24 appearances.