Jones supplied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across seven minutes in Team Red's 35-32 loss to Team Black in the G League Next Up Game semifinals Sunday.

Jones led his squad in points, rebounds and assists, albeit in a losing effort. A two-way player for the Knicks, the 2024 first-rounder is averaging 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.8 minutes per game across 29 G League outings between the Westchester Knicks and the Rip City Remix in 2025-26.