Knicks' Dillon Jones: Productive in win over Detroit

Jones finished with 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 86-75 Summer League win over Detroit.

Jones combined for 12 points in his first two appearances in the Las Vegas Summer League. With Mohamed Diawara (finger) and Pacome Dadiet (foot) both sidelined, it opened the door for Jones to finish one point short of Jack Kayil for the team lead in scoring. The 2024 No. 26 overall pick most recently appeared in seven regular-season games with New York during the 2025-26 campaign, averaging only 1.3 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.4 steals over 5.6 minutes per contest.