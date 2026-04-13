Knicks' Dillon Jones: Rare sighting in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones amassed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 12 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 loss to the Hornets.
New York opted to rest the majority of its starters, allowing Jones to play double-digit minutes for the first time this season. Given what we have seen throughout the regular season, don't expect to see Jones on the floor during the first round of the playoffs against the Hawks.
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