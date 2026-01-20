Knicks' Dillon Jones: Signing two-way deal with Knicks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Knicks and Jones agreed to a two-way contract Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Jones is set to offer the Knicks some frontcourt depth, though most of his action is now likely to come with the G League's Westchester Knicks. The 2024 first-rounder began the season with the Rip City Remix, having averaged 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 40.2 minutes per game across eight G League regular-season appearances.
More News
-
Dillon Jones: Set to be waived by Washington•
-
Wizards' Dillon Jones: Double-doubles in SL finale•
-
Wizards' Dillon Jones: Sent to Washington•
-
Thunder's Dillon Jones: Brief appearance in title game•
-
Thunder's Dillon Jones: Scores 10 points in 10 minutes•
-
Thunder's Dillon Jones: Bench role for Game 1 vs. Memphis•