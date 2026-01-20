The Knicks and Jones agreed to a two-way contract Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Jones is set to offer the Knicks some frontcourt depth, though most of his action is now likely to come with the G League's Westchester Knicks. The 2024 first-rounder began the season with the Rip City Remix, having averaged 16.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals in 40.2 minutes per game across eight G League regular-season appearances.