Skapintsev agreed to a two-way deal with the Knicks on Saturday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports. He will be activated and available to play Saturday against Milwaukee.

Skapintsev has been a mainstay with New York's G League affiliate across the past two seasons, but he'll get a chance to ascend for his NBA debut with Jericho Sims (ankle) facing an uncertain return timeline and with Mitchell Robinson (foot) likely out for season. Skapintsev is a traditional center without much floor-spacing prowess, but his familiarity with the Knicks' system and ability to help anchor the defense could earn occasional playing time in place of Taj Gibson when Isaiah Hartenstein is off the floor.