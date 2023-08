Skapintsev signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks on Thursday.

Skapintsev spent the 2022-23 campaign in the G League with the Westchester Knicks and averaged 8.4 points and 6.1 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per game. He'll have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Knicks during camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him wind up in the G League again during the 2023-24 season.