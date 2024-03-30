DiVincenzo finished with 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 49 minutes during Friday's 130-126 overtime loss to the Spurs.

Jalen Brunson dominated on offense for New York with a career-high 61 points on 47 shots, but DiVincenzo still found the room to reach the 20-point mark for the third time in his past four games. The sixth-year guard took all but one of his 13 shots from beyond the three-point line, and he continued his efficient campaign from that distance by making half of his attempts. DiVincenzo is hitting a career-high 40.0 of his three-point tries on the season, and he's averaging career-best marks of 14.9 points and 3.4 triples in what has been a breakout season.