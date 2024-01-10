DiVincenzo amassed 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 112-84 victory over the Trail Blazers.

DiVincenzo has finished with at least 10 points and a steal in six straight games, averaging 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals during that stretch. He has a firm hold on the starting shooting guard spot, logging 17 straight looks with the first unit, but he holds a secondary role behind Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.