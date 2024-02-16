Coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday that DiVincenzo (hamstring) is expected to return right after the All-Star break, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports.

DiVincenzo missed New York's previous contest against Orlando due to a right hamstring injury. However, it doesn't appear as though the 26-year-old guard is headed toward a lengthy absence. The Knick's first game out of the All-Star break is against Philadelphia on Feb. 22.