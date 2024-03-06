DiVincenzo supplied 21 points (7-24 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 116-100 loss to the Hawks.

DiVincenzo is having a career-best season on the offensive end, and his elite three-point shooting has been a driving factor in that. He's now gone 20 straight games with two or more three-pointers made, a span in which he's averaging 21.1 points per game while draining 38.7 percent of those attempts from beyond the arc.