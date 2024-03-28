DiVincenzo accumulated 16 points (5-12 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 145-101 victory over the Raptors.

It was another big night from beyond the arc for DiVincenzo, who has buried multiple three-pointers in 30 straight games. Through 12 contests in March, the 27-year-old guard has averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 boards, 4.4 threes, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks while attempting nearly 12 shots a game (11.9) from three-point range.