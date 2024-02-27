DiVincenzo recorded 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 113-111 win over the Pistons.

DiVincenzo has now knocked down at least four triples in 10 of his past 11 games. He, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart combined for 79 points to fuel the Knicks' offense, although Detroit took the game down to the wire, with DiVincenzo arguably getting away with a foul on the final possession to help steal a victory for New York.