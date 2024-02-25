DiVincenzo closed Saturday's 116-102 loss to the Celtics with 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 32 minutes.

DiVincenzo might have drained four threes, making it the third straight game in which he made four or more attempts from beyond the arc, but he didn't do much else. He's been making an impact as a shooter ever since he moved into a permanent starting role, making 41.2 percent of his 8.6 threes per game since Dec. 8.