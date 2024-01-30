DiVincenzo recorded 28 points (10-22 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 42 minutes during Monday's 113-92 victory over the Hornets.

DiVincenzo played a whopping 42 minutes in the win, scoring 28 points including five triples. He has scored double-digits in six consecutive games, proving to be a reliable scorer for a team that needs scoring right now. With Julius Randle (shoulder) slated to miss at least a couple of weeks, DiVincenzo should continue logging heavy minutes moving forward.