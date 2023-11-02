DiVincenzo had 16 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3PT, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, two steals and a block across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 95-89 loss to the Cavaliers.

DiVincenzo's 30 minutes of play Wednesday were the most he's had on the year. In a night when the Knicks struggled from the floor, DiVincenzo was the only player on the team to shoot better than 40 percent from the floor on five or more shot attempts. If he's able to shoot efficiently -- especially on nights when All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle struggle with their shot -- then DiVincenzo should see consistent playing time on a night-to-night basis.