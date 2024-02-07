DiVincenzo logged 32 points (12-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 win over the Grizzlies.

The 27-year-old guard is suddenly posting huge numbers, in large part due to Quentin Grimes (knee) being sidelined. DiVincenzo has scored 20 or more points in five straight games while seeing at least 38 minutes in each, averaging 27.8 points, 5.6 threes, 4.8 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals over that stretch on absolutely massive volume -- he's attempted 22.0 field goals and 14.2 three-pointers a contest. With Jalen Brunson (ankle) exiting Tuesday's game early, DiVincenzo's current Stephen Curry impression might just continue a little while longer.