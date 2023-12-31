DiVincenzo racked up 38 points (15-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 140-126 loss to Indiana.

With RJ Barrett off to Toronto, the Knicks were a bit shorthanded Saturday, but DiVincenzo made the most of his increased opportunity by exploding for a career-high 38 points. He has been an inconsistent scorer this season but is a key part of the rotation. He's made 12 straight starts, averaging 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 22.6 minutes per game during that stretch.