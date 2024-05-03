DiVincenzo racked up 23 points (8-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals across 48 minutes during Thursday's 118-115 victory over Philadelphia in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jalen Brunson carried the Knicks to victory in this series-clinching win, but DiVincenzo deserves credit for stepping up when the team needed him the most. He was coming off a few subpar performances, as he had shot 8-for-28 from the field in the previous three games of the series, but he reached the 20-point mark for the first time in the current playoff run while also filling out the stat sheet as he normally does. The Knicks need DiVincenzo at his best if they also want to get past the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He averaged just 12.0 points while shooting 36.4 percent from the field in the first round.