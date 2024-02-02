DiVincenzo accumulated 20 points (8-26 FG, 4-16 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 109-105 victory over Indiana.
DiVincenzo has scored at least 20 points in three consecutive appearances. While he's not known for his scoring prowess, it's undeniable that he's taken a gigantic leap forward in that regard this season, especially since moving to a starting role. DiVincenzo is averaging 17.5 points per game over his last 10 games, and he's also shooting a career-best 41.8 percent from three-point range this season.
