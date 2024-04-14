DiVincenzo accumulated 25 points (10-21 FG, 5-14 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 53 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 overtime victory over the Bulls.

DiVincenzo thrived in a starting role this season and became more and more important due to his ability from beyond the arc, as he drained triples at a career-high rate in both volume and efficiency in 2023-24. The 25-point outing Sunday was his 13th outing reaching such plateau, and he also drained five or more threes in 24 different appearances.