DiVincenzo produced 28 points (11-22 FG, 6-14 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 107-98 victory over the Cavaliers.

DiVincenzo was tasked with handling a more significant workload on offense after Jalen Brunson exited the game early in the first quarter with a knee injury, and the veteran guard responded with his third 20-point performance over his last four games. DiVincenzo has emerged as a reliable scoring alternative over the last few weeks, putting up 20 or more points in eight of his 12 starts since the beginning of February. He's averaging 22.3 points per game while shooting 37.6 percent from three-point range in that span.