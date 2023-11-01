DiVincenzo posted three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 109-91 victory over the Cavaliers.
DiVincenzo offers plenty of upside in fantasy basketball because of his playmaking and solid steal rate, but he's currently being held back by a limited workload. Through four games, DiVincenzo has averaged just 17.5 minutes per contest.
