DiVincenzo provided 33 points (11-22 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 118-103 win over Utah.

DiVincenzo reached the 30-point mark just for the second time this season, and he has experienced an uptick in his numbers after being promoted to a starting role on a full-time basis. Since moving to the first unit on Dec. 8, DiVincenzo is averaging 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range.