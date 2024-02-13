DiVincenzo (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Magic.
DiVincenzo is dealing with a sore right hamstring, which knocked him out of Monday's loss to the Rockets late in the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to Houston. If the 27-year-old guard is ruled out Wednesday for what will be the Knicks' final game before the All-Star break, Alec Burks, Miles McBride and Bojan Bogdanovic could all receive increased playing time.
More News
-
Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo: Suffers injury amid huge workload•
-
Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo: Erupts for 32 in Tuesday's win•
-
Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo: Revolutionary stretch continues•
-
Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo: Goes for 20 points in win•
-
Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo: Hits 30-point mark in win•
-
Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo: Drops 28 points Monday•