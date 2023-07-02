DiVincenzo has signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Knicks on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

DiVincenzo has joined two former Villanova teammates, Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, to bolster New York's wing depth ahead of the 2023-24 season. One of the best perimeter defenders in the league, DiVincenzo should be a reliable bench option for New York while also fitting quite well with Tom Thibodeau's scheme. DiVincenzo averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes across 72 appearances (36 starts) with the Warriors last season.