DiVincenzo notched 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 44 minutes in Monday's 121-117 win over Indiana in Game 1 of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

DiVincenzo put on a show from deep in Monday's victory, leading all players in the game in threes made while ending as one of three Knicks with 20 or more points. DiVincenzo, who also recorded a team-high pair of blocks, posted his highest point total of the postseason while having tallied 20 or more points in two straight outings. DiVincenzo has found success from deep as of late, connecting on five threes in back-to-back games spanning back to Game 6 of the first round.