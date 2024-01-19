DiVincenzo chipped in 19 points (6-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 victory over Washington.

DiVincenzo led all players in Thursday's contest in threes made while adding a trio of rebounds and assists and ending one point short of the 20-point mark in a winning effort. DiVincenzo has connected on five or more threes in eight games this year, two of which have occurred over his last five outings.